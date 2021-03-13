Did Toronto Restaurant Rename Burgers as Office Supplies?

A Toronto restaurant renamed some of its burgers as office supplies so people could expense them.

This was a temporary campaign that was created to "put a smile on some people's faces," according to the restaurant's director of operations.

The Toronto restaurant Good Fortune used office supply names for its burgers to give people an opportunity to expense their meals.

In March 2021, a rumor started circulating on social media about a Toronto restaurant’s underhanded scheme to allow customers to expense their meals by renaming burgers as office supplies:

This is a genuine screenshot of a Toronto restaurant’s menu. And yes, the “Wired Earphones with Mic” burger was named that way so that people could expense their meals.

This menu comes from the Toronto restaurant Good Fortune. While the majority of items on this restaurant’s menu have “normal” names (like the Fortune Burger), they launched a limited-time #Receats (or receipts) menu on food delivery services such as UberEats and DoorDash that includes “renamed menu items so you can expense them.”

Here’s an Instagram post from Good Fortune promoting a dry erase board chicken burger.

Jon Purdy, director of operations at Good Fortune Burger, told the Toronto website BlogTo that there was no malice behind this campaign, and that the restaurant was just trying to give people a laugh.