Fact Check

Is This a Real Image of Tom Cruise's Stunt Doubles?

Just too many "Tom Cruises" in one picture.

Nur Ibrahim

Published Jun 9, 2023

(Ong Hui Woo/Midjourney)
Image Via Ong Hui Woo/Midjourney
Claim:
A photograph that went viral in June 2023 authentically showed Tom Cruise's stunt doubles posing together.
Rating:
Fake
Fake

About this rating

Context

The image was created via Midjourney, an AI-powered program that creates digital images based on prompts.

In June 2023, viral social media posts claimed to show Tom Cruise's eerily similar-looking stunt doubles posing in a photograph together. According to the posts, the men allegedly took his place to perform stunts during the filming of the latest "Mission Impossible" film.

The image was fake. Not only did it show visual clues of being inauthentic — for instance, the "Tom Cruise" double in the middle appeared to be missing fingernails — we tracked down a Facebook user who took credit for making the image (as well as others like it) via an artificial-intelligence-powered (AI) software program.

When we looked closely at the three faces in the image, we noted that, while they looked eerily like Cruise, they appeared to be images modeled off his face but with small differences in facial features. Their complexions also appeared inauthentically smooth, with wax-like skin. For comparison, we looked at 2023 pictures of Cruise taken by Getty Images.

We also did a reverse-image search on Google and found no credible source saying the in-question image was a real photograph.

On June 3, 2023, a Facebook account for Midjourney, an AI-powered program that creates digital images based on prompts, shared the images of Cruise and his alleged "stunt doubles" in a post by Singapore-based user Ong Hui Woo. Woo wrote, "If you intend to copy and paste these photos on your website or your FB, please at least mentioned and give credit to the original creator (which is me) or Midjourney, the platform where all these images are created."


(Ong Hui Woo/Facebook)

We reached out to Woo who told us that he created the images on June 3, 2023, and posted them to the Midjourney Facebook page on the same day. A few days later, on June 8, he authored another Facebook post about the AI-generated images going viral. 

Given that the in-question image has visual signs of being fake, that we did not find a reliable media outlet calling it real, and that we identified a Facebook user who took credit for its creation via an AI-image generator, we have rated this claim "Fake."

We frequently fact-check AI-generated images and have many tips on how to identify them.

Sources

Evon, Dan. "Snopes Tips: A Guide To Performing Reverse Image Searches." Snopes, 22 Mar. 2022, https://www.snopes.com/articles/400681/how-to-perform-reverse-image-searches/. Accessed 9 June 2023.

Ibrahim, Nur. "Facebook Chat with Ong Hui Woo." 9 June 2023.

Lee, David Emery, Jessica. "4 Tips for Spotting AI-Generated Pics." Snopes, 16 Apr. 2023, https://www.snopes.com/articles/464595/artificial-intelligence-media-literacy/. Accessed 9 June 2023.

"LIVE! Jimmy Kimmel Live! Airs Every Weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET And..." Getty Images, https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/jimmy-kimmel-live-airs-every-weeknight-at-11-35-p-m-et-and-news-photo/1247561509. Accessed 9 June 2023.

"Tom Cruise at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards Held at The..." Getty Images, https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/tom-cruise-at-the-34th-annual-producers-guild-awards-held-news-photo/1247493313. Accessed 9 June 2023.

"Tom Cruise Walks on the Grid Prior to the Running of the Formula 1..." Getty Images, https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/tom-cruise-walks-on-the-grid-prior-to-the-running-of-the-news-photo/1253020214. Accessed 9 June 2023.
 

By Nur Ibrahim

Nur Nasreen Ibrahim is a reporter with experience working in television, international news coverage, fact checking, and creative writing.

Read More

Become
a Member

Your membership is the foundation of our sustainability and resilience.

Perks

Ad-Free Browsing on Snopes.com
Members-Only Newsletter
Cancel Anytime
$50.00 per year
$12.50 every 3 months
$5.00 per month
Choose your membership, or see other ways to help
default