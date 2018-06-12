CLAIM

A disturbing photograph depicts a small boy who was detained by ICE in 2018 being held in a cage.

Unproven

RATING

ORIGIN

In June 2018 social media users began circulating a heart-rending photograph depicting a sobbing toddler clutching the bars of a cage in which he is confined, usually accompanied by commentary stating that the image depicted a boy who had been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2018 and criticizing Trump administration immigration policies as being responsible for the youngster’s plight:

This is what happens when a government believes people are “illegal.” Kids in cages. pic.twitter.com/OAnvr9cl3P — Jose Antonio Vargas (@joseiswriting) June 12, 2018

NO photo that 45 takes kissing Un’s ass will have the impact this photo of an immigrant child IN A FUCKING cage will have if we can get this to go viral. The world has to see this horror that is 45. RT, RT, RT. Please. pic.twitter.com/2Hm55Kxacl — PaulMay↩️ (@PaulMayATL) June 12, 2018

However, some commenters maintained that the photograph had been taken years prior (in 2014 or earlier), during the administration of President Barack Obama, and was therefore not illustrative of the results of Trump-era immigration policies:

This photograph dates from 2014 (during the OBAMA administration) & is unrelated to a mid-2018 controversy over Trump administration policy of separating children from undocumented migrant parents at the U.S. border. https://t.co/9Wf65NPZLH — NiceJewishMama (@NiceJewishMama) June 12, 2018

Isn’t that photo from the Obama era? Oops — Tito Jaka Vinović (@TitoHajduk) June 12, 2018

In nearly every version of this picture we’ve located so far, the original poster shared the photograph as a current event, and commenters either expressed disgust with President Donald Trump or asserted the image was actually from the Obama era. Many viewers sought information about the origins of the photograph, but we haven’t found yet any replies in which such additional details were supplied:

Still trying to find a source for this photo. Saw it on a FB friend’s timeline but looking for confirmation. Has anyone seen it elsewhere? — Jose Antonio Vargas (@joseiswriting) June 12, 2018

I get source material through email from various venues. Unsure which venue this came from. — PaulMay↩️ (@PaulMayATL) June 12, 2018

Reverse image searches for this picture typically returned either no results or nothing more informative than contemporaneous social media posts.

An 11 June 2018 Facebook post stated that the image was staged as part of a protest held the previous day but provided no additional details about the demonstration: