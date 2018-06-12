CLAIM

A disturbing photograph depicts a small boy who was detained by ICE in 2018 being held in a cage.

In June 2018 social media users began circulating a heart-rending photograph depicting a sobbing toddler clutching the bars of a cage in which he is confined, usually accompanied by commentary stating that the image depicted a boy who had been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2018 and criticizing Trump administration immigration policies as being responsible for the youngster’s plight:

However, some commenters maintained that the photograph had been taken years prior (in 2014 or earlier), during the administration of President Barack Obama, and was therefore not illustrative of the results of Trump-era immigration policies:

In nearly every version of this picture we’ve located so far, the original poster shared the photograph as a current event, and commenters either expressed disgust with President Donald Trump or asserted the image was actually from the Obama era. Many viewers sought information about the origins of the photograph, but we haven’t found yet any replies in which such additional details were supplied:

Reverse image searches for this picture typically returned either no results or nothing more informative than contemporaneous social media posts.

An 11 June 2018 Facebook post stated that the image was staged as part of a protest held the previous day but provided no additional details about the demonstration:

Updated 12 June 2018: Added a link to a Facebook post and comment asserting the image was part of a protest on 10 June 2018.

