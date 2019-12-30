Was US Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s Son Arrested For Setting Fire To City Hall Christmas Tree?

On Dec. 24, 2019, the website Taters Gonna Tate published an article positing that U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s son had been arrested on suspicion of setting fire to the City Hall Christmas tree in New Westminster, Michigan:

Tlaib’s Son Arrested For Setting Fire To City Hall Christmas Tree Democrat children learn values from their parents, as all kids do. It’s unfortunate that liberals lack the same basic morality that is found in the rest of America. This is seen in many of them as they do their part to battle against good in the ongoing war on Christmas. The son of Michigan Democrat Rashida Tlaib is a perfect example of this. Fourteen year old, Leroy Tlaib was arrested earlier today on charges of arson after setting fire to the large outdoor Christmas tree outside the City Hall of New Westminster, Michigan.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.

In real life, Tlaib has two sons, neither of whom is named Leroy.

