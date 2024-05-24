'Titanic Versus Godzilla' Movie Is Coming from Director James Cameron?

Claim: A new “Titanic Versus Godzilla” movie directed by James Cameron is slated for release in September 2024. Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

On May 19, 2024, a Facebook post from the page YODA BBY ABY claimed that James Cameron was directing a new "Titanic" movie titled "Titanic Versus Godzilla," starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson and Jenna Ortega

The post, which had more than 2,000 likes and had been shared almost 2,000 times as of this writing, showed Godzilla climbing on top of the famous ship. The post also claimed the movie would be released in September 2024.

The caption read:

TITANIC VERSUS GODZILLA!!! JAMES CAMERON!!

Experience the epic clash of legends in Titanic Versus Godzilla, where the reanimated Titanic, voiced by Dwayne Johnson, rises from the ocean depths to battle the mighty Godzilla. Amidst the chaos, Jenna Ortega's character finds herself caught in a bizarre love triangle with Zombie Titanic and Zombie Jack. Don't miss this thrilling adventure from James Cameron, coming to theaters everywhere in September 2024.

However, the above claim was fabricated and there was no evidence that such a movie was actually being made. If this were the case, there would have been mainstream news coverage and a promotional campaign involving the main stars. A search of the names of the actors referenced in the post and their IMDb pages found there was no upcoming series with them in the roles.

A Google reverse-image search also yielded no authentic sources for the poster in the post.

The post originated from a Facebook page that is satirical in nature. YODA BBY ABY describes everything it posts as satirical. According to its Facebook introduction: "I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news." Given that this disclaimer is on the page, we rate this claim as "Labeled Satire."

This is not the first time we have fact-checked posts from this page. Previously, a post promoted a fake poster for a "Hocus Pocus" prequel series.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.

