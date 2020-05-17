Is This a Real TIME Magazine Cover: ‘Time to Go’?

Donald Trump has been appeared on the cover of the TIME news magazine dozens of times, both before and after election to the U.S. presidency. His likeness also been featured in numerous fabricated mock-ups of TIME magazine covers, both unflattering versions crafted by critics and flattering versions seemingly endorsed by Trump himself.

In May 2020, social media users circulated an image of yet another (purported) TIME cover, this one playing on the magazine’s name by appending “… to go” to the word “TIME” and showing Trump from the rear, exiting through a doorway:

This image fell into the category of fabricated mock-ups rather than genuine TIME covers, however. It includes no issue date in the top right-hand corner, and it does not appear in TIME’s online vault that collects and displays all of the magazine’s published covers.