Did Tim Allen Say He ‘Kind of Liked’ That Trump ‘Pissed People Off’?

Tim Allen said that he "kind of liked" that former U.S. President Donald Trump "pissed people off."

Comedian and “Tool Time” star Tim Allen gave a long, wide-ranging interview on the podcast “WTF Marc Maron” on March 3, 2021, but one comment grabbed headlines — namely, Allen said he liked that former U.S. President Donald Trump “pissed people off.” The comment in and of itself grabbed headlines, and also appeared to “piss people off” on social media. For example:

Tim Allen, a grown man, says he likes Trump because Trump upset so many people Allen felt deserved upsetting. That's his main criteria for a president and yet these Republicans still view themselves as the serious adults in the room. — Max Burns (@themaxburns) March 3, 2021

Allen’s comment was an offhand remark during an interview that was more than an hour and 15 minutes long. The comment can be heard just after the 1-hour, 3-minute mark in Maron’s podcast. In a discussion about Allen’s political views. Allen said he is a conservative because he doesn’t like paying taxes, and added: