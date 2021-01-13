No, ‘The Squad’ Didn’t Pose Wearing Swastika Dresses

U.S. legislators who are members of "the Squad" posed for a picture wearing swastika dresses in January 2021.

In early January 2021, Snopes readers asked whether a picture that had gone viral on social media is real. It shows “The Squad,” or younger, non-white, progressive, and predominantly female members of Congress, with some wearing dresses bearing stars in the shape of the Nazi swastika symbol.

The photograph above is real but was altered to change the dresses worn by U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D- Michigan, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York.

The legislators known as “The Squad” are the frequent targets of right-wing disinformation, particularly Ocasio-Cortez and Omar.

The original picture was posted to Twitter on Jan. 3, 2021, by newly elected U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Missouri.

Here’s the real picture: