Does Pic Show 'The Rock' Wearing 'Keep America Trumpless' Shirt?

Claim: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was photographed wearing a "Keep America Trumpless" T-shirt. Rating: About this rating False

A viral photo circulating on social media since early 2022 appears to show action movie star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson sporting a T-shirt bearing the slogan "Keep America Trumpless." However, as we quickly learned by performing a reverse-image search, that photograph was digitally manipulated.

This is how the altered photo looked on Twitter on March 12, 2023:

We traced the image to promotional materials for the Dwayne Johnson film "San Andreas," in which he played search-and-rescue helicopter pilot, released in 2015.

The original photograph (below, right) shows Johnson wearing a Los Angeles Fire Department T-shirt. The manipulated photo (below, left) shows someone's attempt to exploit the actor's image to promote their own political agenda. It's a technique often employed on social media.