The Rock Left Hollywood for Elon Musk's 'Non-Woke' Studio?

Claim: Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has left traditional Hollywood to join Elon Musk’s new “non-woke” film studio. Rating: About this rating Labeled Satire

On May 15, 2024, SpaceXMania published an article with the headline, "Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Leaves Hollywood for Elon Musk's New Non-Woke Film Studio." The article claimed Johnson was leaving his illustrious Hollywood career to pursue films that were free of content from the prevailing "woke" culture.

The article (archived here) stated:

Elon Musk, ever the provocateur in tech and media, announced the creation of his film studio earlier this year. The studio aims to foster creativity and storytelling without succumbing to the pressures of political correctness and agenda-driven narratives that Musk claims are stifling creativity in Hollywood. Musk's initiative has been met with mixed reactions, with some praising the bold move as a necessary pushback against excessive cultural policing, while others view it as a divisive venture that could limit the scope of storytelling. In a detailed statement released to the press, Johnson explained his reasons for joining Musk's studio: "As an entertainer, my goal has always been to bring people joy and entertainment, irrespective of their background or beliefs. Over the past few years, I've grown increasingly uncomfortable with the direction in which Hollywood is headed—where it seems that the art of storytelling is being overshadowed by an obligation to represent an array of societal and political issues."

A Facebook account for SpaceXMedia, The Patriots Lovers, shared the article in a post that had comments from users who seemed to believe the story was real.

But, the article was not an account of real events — that is, it did not describe an actual career change from Johnson. It was intended to be satirical. SpaceXMania included a "satire" label above the article's headline.

The website also has a disclaimer page that reads:

Please note that the article under the category "SATIRE" are satirical in nature and are not meant to be taken seriously. These articles are meant to be humorous and are often entirely made up. We make no claim that the information presented in these articles is true or accurate. Readers should exercise caution and use their own judgment when reading and interpreting our satirical articles. We take no responsibility for any actions taken based on the content of these articles.

We have frequently covered satirical stories about Elon Musk, including the claim that he invested $1 billion dollars into actors Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg's "un-woke" production company.

