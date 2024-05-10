Real 'The Exorcist Abduction' Movie Starring Machine Gun Kelly?

On May 6, 2024, the Facebook page YODA BBY ABY published a movie poster in a post claiming that "The Exorcist Abduction" movie, starring singer/actor Machine Gun Kelly "in his breakout role as Max Gimble," was coming to theaters in October 2024.

As of this writing, the post gained over 3,400 reactions, 630 comments, and 2,900 shares. It read:

THE EXORCIST ABDUCTION!!! Dive into the darkest corners of terror with "The Exorcist Abduction," coming to theaters this October 2024. Watch Machine Gun Kelly in his breakout role as Max Gimble, a desperate man who abducts 12-year-old Elias Cole, played by rising star Galen Withers, only to discover the child is grappling with a harrowing demonic possession. This chilling 115-minute thriller will leave you on the edge of your seat as you witness a battle between human malice and supernatural evil like never before. Directed by James Wan.

"Is that date an American release date?" one Facebook user asked, while another commented, "Sounds like a good storyline."

However, the post originated with a Facebook page that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

"I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news. ❤️"

We've written about this satirical Facebook page in the past. For instance, in April 2024 a Facebook post circulated a fake poster for the alleged third season of the Netflix show "Mindhunter." In May 2024, another fake poster claimed a new series, "The Office Returns," would feature all the beloved characters.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.