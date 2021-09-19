Texas Lawyer Arrested for Michael Myers ‘Halloween’ Prank

A lawyer in Texas was arrested for a prank in which he dressed up like the killer in the movie "Halloween," Michael Myers, and roamed the beach in Galveston, Texas, ahead of a storm.

It was a “Halloween” prank that went viral.

Galveston, Texas-based, attorney Mark Metzger dressed up as the fictional killer Michael Myers from the “Halloween” horror series and wandered the beaches of the coastal city as a storm loomed.

Houston TV news station KTRK reporter Mycah Hatfield spotted Metzger wandering the beach and posted a video to Twitter:

Just when you THINK you’ve seen it all, someone walks past you down the Galveston beach dressed like Michael Myers in Halloween ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas 🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/tiztJb4fNc — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) September 13, 2021

Hatfield reported that Metzger’s prank was short-lived. He was arrested by police, who stated that someone called to report a masked man carrying a bloody knife. Metzger was cited for disorderly conduct and released once officers determined the knife was fake, per Hatfield’s reporting.

Metzger posted about his adventure on social media, noting that his stunt had upset some. “My methods might not work for everyone, but I guarantee I’ll please more than I’ll piss off,” he wrote.

But he said it was worth it, in part because while in costume, he happened to meet Tom Araya, the lead singer of the thrash metal band Slayer.