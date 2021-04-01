Is the Teletubbies ‘TubbyCoin’ a Real Cryptocurrency?

On April 1, 2021, the Twitter account for the children’s show “Teletubbies” made a surprising announcement: They were releasing a cryptocurrency called TubbyCoin.

The Teletubbies’ TubbyCoin announcement was accompanied by a press release that provided some additional details about the new cryptocurrency, including, most importantly, that this was an April Fools’ Day joke.

Michael Riley, chief brands officer of WildBrian, the Canadian media company that owns “Teletubbies,” said that although TubbyCoin is not a real cryptocurrency, the company will be using this April Fools’ Day joke to generate some real charitable donations.

Riley said: