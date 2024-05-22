Taylor Swift Met with Marvel Studios Boss to Discuss Role in Future MCU Movie?

Claim: Taylor Swift held a meeting with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige to discuss a role in a future MCU movie. Rating: About this rating Research In Progress

On May 20, 2024, an X account claimed musician Taylor Swift met with the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, to discuss a role in a future Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie.

The post had amassed more than 21 million views at the time of this writing.

Similar claims appeared elsewhere on X, where one account said Marvel was considering Swift for the lead role in a "Blonde Phantom" series. Some websites instead linked the billionaire musician to the role of Dazzler.

Many accounts and websites cited X account @DanielRPK as the source for the story, which originated with two X posts on May 20 and May 21, both linking to separate Patreon articles that Snopes was unable to access due to a paywall.

We approached the account for comment and will update this article if, or when, we receive a response. Likewise, Snopes contacted Marvel Studios, its parent company Disney, and representatives of Taylor Swift for comment.

Numerous news and entertainment outlets reported on the rumor, such as People magazine, Teen Vogue and The Independent.

In a YouTube video published on May 20, 2024, ticketing company Fandango interviewed actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, and movie director Shawn Levy, about their upcoming film, "Deadpool and Wolverine." Journalist Jacqueline Coley told the trio (at timestamp 4:40) there had been speculation about Swift appearing in the motion picture, to which Levy replied: "I think we're going to go with avoidance, more than dishonesty."

Reynolds, who plays lead character Deadpool, then told Coley "anything can happen" in the MCU and "surprises" are in the franchise's nature:

You know, movies like this are... there's so much speculation about so many people that might end up in the film, you know? I saw one that was convinced Elvis was in the movie. Anything can happen and that's sort of what I love about this universe and this world. We'll see. Surprises are the essence of Deadpool.

In sum, because neither Swift, nor Disney or Marvel had publicly addressed this speculation and we had not yet received a response confirming or denying whether a meeting between the singer and the production company had taken place, this claim is rated "Research in Progress."

Snopes has previously produced numerous articles on rumors regarding Marvel and the MCU.