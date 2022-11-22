Fact Check

Did Tampax Post This Tweet About Being ‘In’ Women?

“You're in their DMs. We're in them,” the tweet from the tampons company read.

Nur Ibrahim

Published Nov 22, 2022

(TitiNicola/Wikimedia Commons)
Image Via TitiNicola/Wikimedia Commons
Claim:
Tampax’s official Twitter account posted on Nov. 21, 2022: “You're in their DMs. We're in them. We are not the same.”
Rating:
Correct Attribution
Correct Attribution

About this rating

Tampax is going viral for all the wrong reasons. On Nov. 21, 2022, in an apparent response to Twitter discourse about the supposed end of the platform under new owner Elon Musk, the tampon company tweeted: 

The tweet appeared to be a riff on the trend of "sliding into" into someone's Twitter DMs as a form of flirtation or more, while the "We are not the same" suggested superiority — that ordinary people might be able to DM but only Tampax was actually in someone's body. 

The company also proudly tweeted "refused to let twitter shut down before we shared this tweet." 

The tweet immediately prompted a flurry of anger, with #boycottTampax trending. 

We reached out to Procter & Gamble, Tampax's parent company, to learn more about who was behind this viral tweet. We have yet to receive a response. 

As of this writing, the tweet had not been deleted from the company's official account. 

Sources:

"Tampax's Tweet Sexualizing Women on Their Periods Is Revolting." Gizmodo, 22 Nov. 2022, https://gizmodo.com/tampax-dm-in-them-tweet-sexualizing-periods-revolting-1849811566. Accessed 22 Nov. 2022. 

By Nur Ibrahim

Nur Nasreen Ibrahim is a reporter with experience working in television, international news coverage, fact checking, and creative writing.

Become
a Member

Your membership is the foundation of our sustainability and resilience.

Perks

Ad-Free Browsing on Snopes.com
Members-Only Newsletter
Cancel Anytime
$50.00 per year
$12.50 every 3 months
$5.00 per month
Choose your membership, or see other ways to help
default
Most Searched

Did Facebook Ban All Christian-Themed Content?
Aerial shot of "Pearl City," Doha, Qatar

Qatar Points to 'Fake News' Amid Diplomatic Crisis

Is Facebook Implementing User Fees?