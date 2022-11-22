Did Tampax Post This Tweet About Being ‘In’ Women?

Advertisment:

Claim: Tampax’s official Twitter account posted on Nov. 21, 2022: “You're in their DMs. We're in them. We are not the same.” Rating: About this rating Correct Attribution

Tampax is going viral for all the wrong reasons. On Nov. 21, 2022, in an apparent response to Twitter discourse about the supposed end of the platform under new owner Elon Musk, the tampon company tweeted:

The tweet appeared to be a riff on the trend of "sliding into" into someone's Twitter DMs as a form of flirtation or more, while the "We are not the same" suggested superiority — that ordinary people might be able to DM but only Tampax was actually in someone's body.

The company also proudly tweeted "refused to let twitter shut down before we shared this tweet."

The tweet immediately prompted a flurry of anger, with #boycottTampax trending.

We reached out to Procter & Gamble, Tampax's parent company, to learn more about who was behind this viral tweet. We have yet to receive a response.

As of this writing, the tweet had not been deleted from the company's official account.