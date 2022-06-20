‘Tall Barron Trump’ Pic Was Already a Year Old When It Went Viral
Fact: Barron Trump is taller than both his parents.
On Father’s Day in June 2022, a photograph of Barron Trump, the youngest son of former U.S. President Donald Trump, was widely circulated on social media, eliciting many comments about the 16-year-old’s height:
This is a genuine photo of the youngest member of Donald Trump’s immediate family. However, the photo wasn’t recent when it made its big splash on social media. Though it went viral on Father’s Day in June 2022, the picture was actually taken at a Mother’s Day celebration in May 2021.
The Daily Mail reported: “Donald Trump was on Sunday pictured jetting off to spend summer in New Jersey after earlier celebrating Mother’s Day at Mar-a-Lago by enjoying a final Florida brunch with son Barron and wife Melania.”
While we’re not certain who took the viral photograph, the earliest posting of the picture we could find came from a May 10, 2021 Twitter post by @Tianshuihanyan, a conservative Chinese news media account.
Sylvia Miami, a woman who writes for a QAnon conspiracy theory website, also attended this event and captured a few additional images of Barron.
Former President Trump is reportedly 6 feet, 3 inches tall and former first lady Melania Trump is reportedly 5 feet, 11 inches. According to the New York Post, their son Barron stood at about 6 feet, 7 inches tall, as of July 2021.
He’s the new Trump tower.
Teenage former first son Barron Trump was photographed in the Big Apple this week — towering over his 5-foot-11-inch mom, Melania.
The rarely photographed youngest son of former President Donald Trump is already 6 feet 7 inches tall — even though he only just turned 15.
