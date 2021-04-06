Did Taco Bell Announce Plans To Hire 5K People in One Day?

The company did not say it would formally hire 5,000 people all on a single day, but rather that it aimed to hire that many people stemming from meetings and interviews to take place on that day, April 21.

On April 6, 2021, Taco Bell announced a day of nationwide job fairs for April 21, with the stated intention of hiring 5,000 people as a result. However...

In April 2021, several news outlets reported that the fast food chain Taco Bell had announced its intention to hire 5,000 people in one day, later on that month. On April 6, for example, CBS News published an article with the headline “Taco Bell Plans to Hire 5,000 People in a Single Day on April 21.”

That article stated that:

“Taco Bell plans to hire at least 5,000 workers in a single day later this month when the Mexican-inspired food chain temporarily converts restaurant parking lots into job fairs.”

Similar articles were published by MarketWatch, CNBC, and the Reuters news agency. Those reports were largely accurate, and based on a news release posted by the company itself on April 6. In that news release, Taco Bell — which is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands — wrote:

Taco Bell is preparing for continued restaurant growth and reopenings by launching its fourth annual Hiring Parties event on Wednesday, April 21. Converting parking lots into job fairs, these one-day events with on-the-spot interview opportunities will take place at almost 2,000 participating company and franchise-owned locations across the U.S. The goal is to hire at least 5,000 new team members from this year’s Hiring Parties. Adhering to COVID-19 safety precautions, this year’s Hiring Parties will be held outside, in creative locations like patio areas—some candidates may even be able to participate in drive-up interviews without needing to leave their car. Among other protocols, all participants and interview spots will stay at least six feet apart and masks are mandatory.

The company presented its target as hiring at least 5,000 people “from” the job fairs — that is, employing that number of workers as a result of meetings and interviews that were to take place on April 21. That’s a bit more carefully worded than the headlines in the news articles highlighted above, which suggested all 5,000 hirings would take place on a single day. As a result, we are issuing a rating of “Mostly True.”