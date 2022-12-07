Fact Check

Sylvester Stallone Is Not Dead, Despite 'Last Regret' Death Hoax

Here's what we found when we went searching for the latest death hoax for the film star.

Jordan Liles

Published Dec 7, 2022

Sylvester Stallone visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on Nov. 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Sylvester Stallone visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on Nov. 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Claim:
Film actor Sylvester Stallone died in November 2022.
Rating:
False
False

About this rating

On Nov. 22, 2022, a YouTube video was uploaded that claimed film actor Sylvester Stallone was dead. The video title read, "5 minutes ago, legendary actor Sylvester Stallone is saying goodbye, along with his last regret." However, this was nothing more than the latest death hoax for Stallone, who previously was said to have been killed in a car accident in Australia in 2014 and or died of prostate cancer in 2016.

Sylvester Stallone was not dead yet despite a death hoax that said he died.

Despite the misleading video, which had so far received more than 173,000 views, we found no credible reporting that said Stallone was dead, nor did we locate any information about him being sick, injured, or hospitalized. In reality, the 76-year-old actor was busy promoting his new Paramount+ series, "Tulsa King."

In the days after the YouTube video went up, similar death hoaxes for Stallone also appeared on Facebook. One such video post said, "With a heavy heart at the tearful farewell to Legendary actor Sylvester Stallone, goodbye Stallone."

Sylvester Stallone was not dead yet despite a death hoax that said he died.

Another Facebook post was captioned with a death hoax about fellow film actor Bruce Willis, but featured a link to a different story about Stallone. This led us to believe that the people behind the videos and posts about Stallone also created recent hoaxes about Willis, "America's Got Talent" judge Simon Cowell, reality TV star Amy Roloff, Hollywood icons Clint Eastwood and Julia Roberts, and country music star Alan Jackson, all of which we covered with separate stories.

Sylvester Stallone was not dead yet despite a death hoax that said he died.

As we noted in our previous articles about the other celebrities, the links from the Facebook posts led to misleading reporting that showed pop-up ads. Those pop-up ads led to malware, which appeared to be the goal of the people involved in pushing the death hoaxes. We strongly recommend against clicking links, especially strange pop-up ads, on suspect websites that readers have never visited before.

With these kinds of death hoaxes, we advise that readers proceed with caution before believing in them, or sharing them. If a purported death announcement on social media mentions "very sad news," a "tearful farewell," or a "last regret," and shows a strange picture next to a casket or other images that don't look legitimate, it's probably a hoax.

Sources:

Ibrahim, Nur. "Why Are Online Death Hoaxes so Popular?" Snopes, 22 Sept. 2022, https://www.snopes.com/news/2022/09/22/online-death-hoaxes-popular/.

Jones, Tamera. "Sylvester Stallone Talks 'Tulsa King' and How He Made the Character His Own." Collider, 17 Nov. 2022, https://collider.com/sylvester-stallone-tulsa-king-interview/.

Liles, Jordan. "Alan Jackson Is Not Dead, Despite 'Sad News' Facebook Death Hoax." Snopes, 5 Dec. 2022, https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/alan-jackson-death-hoax/.

---. "Amy Roloff Is Not Dead, Despite 'Sad News' Death Hoax on Facebook and YouTube." Snopes, 21 Nov. 2022, https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/amy-roloff-death-hoax/.

---. "Bruce Willis Is Not Dead, Despite 'Very Sad News' Facebook Death Hoax." Snopes, 17 Nov. 2022, https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/bruce-willis-death-hoax/.

---. "Clint Eastwood Is Not Dead, Despite 'Sad News' Facebook Death Hoax." Snopes, 6 Dec. 2022, https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/clint-eastwood-death-hoax-2022/.

---. "Julia Roberts Is Not Dead, Despite 'Sad News' Facebook Death Hoax." Snopes, 5 Dec. 2022, https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/julia-roberts-death-hoax/.

---. "Simon Cowell Is Not Dead, Despite 'Very Sad News' Death Hoax." Snopes, 1 Dec. 2022, https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/simon-cowell-death-hoax/.

Mikkelson, David. "Sylvester Stallone Death Hoax." Snopes, 26 Aug. 2014, https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/sylvester-stallone-death-hoax/.

Snopes Staff. "Sylvester Stallone Death Hoax." Snopes, 1 Sept. 2016, https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/sylvester-stallone-death-hoax-2/.

By Jordan Liles

Jordan Liles is a Snopes reporter with expertise in investigating misinformation, inauthentic social media activity, and scams.

Become
a Member

Your membership is the foundation of our sustainability and resilience.

Perks

Ad-Free Browsing on Snopes.com
Members-Only Newsletter
Cancel Anytime
$50.00 per year
$12.50 every 3 months
$5.00 per month
Choose your membership, or see other ways to help
default
Most Searched
Computer Keyboard, Electronics, Computer

Are Electric Vehicles and Batteries Bad for the Environment?
In early June 2022, we received reader mail that asked us to look into whether former US President Donald Trump tweeted to his supporters on January 6, 2021, the day of the US Capitol riot, to remain peaceful with no violence and to support our Capitol Police and law enforcement.

Did Trump Tweet ‘Stay Peaceful’ on Day of Capitol Riot?

FALSE: Facebook Privacy Removal