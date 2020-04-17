Was a Swastika Flag Displayed at Operation Gridlock Protest?

On April 15, 2020, hundreds of Michiganders turned up in the state’s capitol for Operation Gridlock, a protest against the stay-at-home orders implemented to combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease. As social media lit up with comments and photographs of the event, one image supposedly showing a flag bearing a swastika flag and the words “Trump” and “Pence” started to go viral.

This appears to be a genuine photograph. However, it was not taken in Lansing, Michigan, during Operation Gridlock in April 2020.

This photograph was taken a month earlier at a protest in Boise, Idaho. Twitter user @notaxiwarrior first shared this image on March 2, 2020, along with the following caption:

Today I witnessed a bunch of trump supporters crashing a peaceful rally I was attending with my family. They were profane, disrespectful & crowded behind a nazi flag. Not one trumpster confronted him on his racism. They all stood behind him of course, showing their true selves

In a follow-up message, @notaxiwarrior added more details:

Edit for clarification: This was at a Bernie Sanders rally, the trump supporters were counter protesting. It was held at the Ann Morrison park in Boise, ID. Today I witnessed a bunch of trump supporters crashing a peaceful rally I was attending with my family. They were profane.

We have not been able to find much media coverage of this rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders, nor any additional photographs of this sign. However, the version of this image posted in @notaxiwarrior’s tweet is of much better quality than the version that circulated in April 2020, and we don’t see any obvious signs that this image was digitally altered:

The above-displayed image is also, unfortunately, well within the realm of possibility. A few days after this photograph was taken, a man unfurled a Nazi flag at a Sanders rally in Arizona, as BuzzFeed News reported:

A man waving a Nazi flag and shouting “Heil Hitler” was kicked out of a rally for Bernie Sanders on Thursday, a shocking incident targeting the man running to be the first Jewish president. The flag, styled professionally in the actual designs of Nazi Germany, hung prominently over a banister at the 7,000-person Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the start of Sanders’ speech. The person stationed himself in the upper deck of the arena, behind where Sanders was speaking.

The above-displayed image was not taken during the Operation Gridlock protest in April 2020 in Lansing, Michigan. However, that protest did see the display of Confederate flags and a sign featuring a swastika: