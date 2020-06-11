Did a Medical Manufacturer Destroy Swabs After Trump’s Visit?

In June 2020, U.S. President Donald Trump visited Maine medical supplies manufacturer Puritan Medical Products, which was producing swabs to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. When it was revealed that this company had destroyed swabs shortly after Trump’s visit, many people laid the blame on the president’s refusal to wear a mask during the visit:

Some social media users also appeared to be under the impression that an “entire day’s worth” of swabs had to be destroyed after Trump’s visit. But that wasn’t the case.

During the visit, the company gave a 15-minute demonstration of the manufacturing process, after which the swabs involved in the demonstration were destroyed.

Puritan Medical Products explained that the company had planned to destroy the supplies prior to Trump’s visit, that the products were destroyed due to the number of people in the facility at the time — not Trump’s refusal to wear a mask — and that the bulk of production had been moved to the weekend in order to maintain the company’s schedule.

On June 9, 2020, Puritan Medical Products released the following statement: