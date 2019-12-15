Can Supreme Court Extend Trump’s Term by 3 Years If He’s Acquitted in Senate?
A routine review of content labeled satire.
- Published 15 December 2019
Claim
The U.S. Supreme Court can extend President Trump’s term by up to three years if he’s acquitted in an impeachment trial by the Senate.
Origin
On Dec. 12, 2019, the website Daily World Update published an article positing that the U.S. Supreme Court could extend President Donald Trump’s term by up to three years if he is acquitted in a Senate trial after being impeached by the House of Representatives:
Supreme Court Can Extend Trump’s Term By Up To 3 Years If He’s Acquitted In The Senate
There’s a little-known precedent on the books that Democrats are trying desperately to have removed before the impeachment trial of President Trump begins. In 1974, as Nixon faced impeachment, the Republican Congress passed a law that would allow his term to be extended if he was acquitted.
The law was specific to Nixon, and was set to expire in 5 years, but Nixon resigned. The removal of the law, therefore, never happened.
This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:
Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.
The same article was republished verbatim on at least six other websites without any satire disclaimers.
The premise was presumably inspired by a similar false claim promoted over the previous two months by prominent Trump supporters such as Jack Prosobiec and Mike Huckabee:
For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Brandon Echter
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes