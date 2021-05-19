Is This Pic of Supercell Thunderstorm Cloud Real?

On May 18, 2021, a Facebook page run by meteorology enthusiasts called Great Lakes Weather & Climate shared a stunning photograph of a massive, iridescent storm cloud.

The photograph was taken in west Texas by photographer Laura Rowe and shows a supercell thunderstorm illuminated by the setting sum. Rowe also posted her picture on Twitter:

storm chasin in West Texas pic.twitter.com/sFjNdHGFYP — laura rowe (@lauralouu30) May 17, 2021

Rowe said she took the shot on the evening of May 16, 2021, between Earth, Texas, and Littlefield, Texas. “We were between the sunset & the storm, so that cast an amazing light on the storm,” she wrote.

WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss shared Rowe’s picture, praising it as a “real photographic work of art,” alongside another picture of a supercell thunderstorm, also taken in Texas:

Here’s how the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration describes supercells: