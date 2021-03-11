Did the ‘Super Straight’ Trend Originate With Nazis on 4chan?

In early March 2021, the so-called “Super Straight” trend spread across forums like TikTok, Twitter, and even 4chan. Numerous users began sharing the phrase on social media, claiming this was a new “sexuality” for straight people who only want to be with cisgender people of the opposite sex. A March 4, 2021, Urban Dictionary post said the term means: “When you only are heterosexual but you are only attracted to the person that was born the opposite gender.”

Many online also decried this trend, calling it transphobic and claiming it was connected to the neo-Nazi movement, particularly as it was popular on forums like 4chan that are widely used by people on the far-right. Many screenshots of such posts showed “Super Straight” being applied to logos and flags similar to the Nazi “SS,” or the Schutzstaffel, the paramilitary organization of Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Party. We also encountered numerous posts referring to the trend as “SS pride” and one talking about tattooing the SS rune as part of their “Super Straight pride.”

We should note that we have been unable to find some of the original posts in the screenshots below. One post stating “Hail superstraight victory” alongside their “flag” with the “SS” logo, was deleted (The screenshots below contain offensive content.):

For all the gender critical accounts who shared #superstraight and got it trending… This took 5 minutes on Google. It's a far right troll campaign from 4Chan to get you to associate with Nazism. Slow. Hand. Clap. pic.twitter.com/zHUWTnWWqq — David Paisley (@DavidPaisley) March 7, 2021

“Super Straight” has been trending today and has the initials SS, much like the Schutzstaffel (a branch of the Nazi government). That appears not to be a coincidence, since this variant of the “super straight” flag has SS Bolts, the SS symbol and a white nationalist symbol today. pic.twitter.com/FjOagKzwNk — GC Antisemitism (@GCAntisemitism) March 6, 2021

The “Super Straight” movement went viral rapidly and is possibly connected to a range of bigoted groups online, based on hundreds of posts we perused on forums like 4chan. Insider reported that the trend emerged from a TikTok video by user Kyleroyce and then spread to 4chan. The video was deleted off the app, but reemerged on YouTube:

In the video, Kyleroyce says, “I made a new sexuality now.” He argues that this is because he does not want to date trans women:

[…] Straight men like myself I get called transphobic because I wouldn’t date a trans woman. You know they’re like, “Would you date a trans woman?” I’m like, “No.” “Why that’s a female!” “Uh no like that’s not a real woman to me like I want a real woman.” “No, you’re just transphobic.” So now I’m super straight, I only date the opposite gender. Women that are born women so you can’t say I’m transphobic now because that’s just my sexuality you know.

He posted other videos later on TikTok with the username Kyleroyce2, claiming that the social media app deleted his original video because of “hate speech.”

We reached out to TikTok and a spokesperson confirmed that, “user [Kyleroyce] has been banned from the platform for violating our Community Guidelines on hate speech, and we’ve also banned the hashtag #superstraight. When someone tries to search for that hashtag, they are redirected to our Community Guidelines.” The spokesperson added that TikTok launched an investigation as soon as this trend was brought to their attention. The ban on the hashtag #superstraight extended to other accounts dedicated to the trend, like @_superstraight, and even Kyleroyce2 was eventually blocked by TikTok.

We were unable to confirm whether Kyleroyce’s video predated the 4chan posts, but many posts claim he originated this trend. It is possible that the trend began with Kyleroyce, but it has also gained a lot of popularity on 4chan — so much so that a number of people claim the trend was connected to the neo-Nazi movement.

A 2019 Southern Poverty Law Center report said, “Transphobia has long been an animating force within the white nationalist movement, but the tenor of that hatred has changed due to two converging factors. White power activists are increasingly embracing violent language and actions as political tools at the same time the transgender rights movement is more active than ever.”

Kyleroyce appeared to challenge that theory when he posted a video through his second account on TikTok with the caption: “When ppl say Super Straight was created by ‘neo-nazis’ but you created it in your car talking about your sexual preference.” Whether Kyleroyce is affiliated with neo-Nazi groups is unknown.

An unverified Twitter account also denied that the trend was connected to Nazis (The screenshot below contains offensive content.):

This is a lie to discredit our movement, this originated from TikTok and some 4chan trolls saw it as an opportunity to push their nazi agenda. https://t.co/bDCKM6o9ff — Super straight (@supa_str8) March 8, 2021

Regardless, the videos became extremely popular, with each getting thousands of likes and shares, and the term trended across platforms. Kyleroyce also claimed to have created a black and orange Super Straight “official flag.”

Meanwhile, online, many resisted the term, explaining why it was transphobic:

To all the people who think #superstraight is a thing please what this tiktok

You may understand why superstraight is fucking transphobic pic.twitter.com/jtcpWm91ca — that guy with a sombrero (@ABlideran) March 6, 2021

Robin Tran, a comedian who identifies as a transgender woman, said she coined the term “super straight” during a comedy set back in 2017 when she joked about a straight male friend talking about being “hypothetically” attracted to her once she started transitioning. (The following video contains graphic language.):

They stole my “super straight” joke from my standup in 2017! This is about men who love trans women. Tell the world! pic.twitter.com/xpwQC6hTRx — LosAngelesMommy _ Cooperative! 🥺👉👈 (@robintran04) March 6, 2021

Given that the “super straight” concept has spread across the internet and does not appear to belong to only one specific “movement,” it is difficult to prove its origins among particular far-right groups. It is, however, a very popular trend on forums frequented by the far-right. Therefore, we rate this claim as “Unproven.”