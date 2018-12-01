Origin

Do we recognize when we’re feeling stressed? Most people would say they do, but often we’re not the best judges of our emotional state.

Have no fear, though, because according to the interwebs, merely gazing at this image developed by Japanese neurologist Yamamoto Hashima will inform you of your relative stress level based on the amount of movement you see in it:

This optical illusion is interesting as an example of a static image that appears to move, but it has no diagnostic utility for measuring stress levels, nor was it created by a Japanese neurologist.

This illusory image was actually the product of a Ukrainian illustrator named Yurii Perepadia, who explained on Instagram that he based it on the work of Akioshi Kitaoka, a Japanese psychology professor who specializes in visual perception and visual illusions: