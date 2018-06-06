CLAIM

New Hampshire amusement park Story Land announced in June 2018 that it is closing.

False

RATING

ORIGIN

A number of Facebook users encountered a message on 1 June 2018 that seemed to break unfortunate news about the closure of a popular amusement park called Story Land:

Despite its name, the “New Hampshire News Network” is not a genuine source of news and information, but an entertainment Facebook page that posts satirical content about life in the state. A disclaimer on the page’s about section reads: “We are a satirical news source based out of New Hampshire, proceed with caution.”

The amusement park also released a statement debunking the rumor, and assuring New Hampshire families that they have no plans of closing their doors any time soon: