Is This a Picture of Elise Stefanik Flipping the Bird at an Impeachment Inquiry?
Another example of an attack on a politician based on a misleading 'middle finger' photograph.
- Published 16 November 2019
Claim
A photograph captures Rep. Elise Stefanik flipping of the camera at the conclusion of a House impeachment inquiry.
Origin
On November 15, 2019, after former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch finished offering public testimony to the U.S. House of Representatives as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s activities, many of those present stood and cheered for Yovanovitch as the session came to a close:
At the same time, according to a critical tweet, one of the Republican House members who had questioned Yovanovitch — Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York — turned to the camera and defiantly “flipped the bird” as she exited the chamber:
However, this picture was not a real photograph, but an alternate version of the original image that was digitally altered to make it falsely appear as if Stefanik were angrily offering the middle-finger salute:
When the fakeness of this picture was pointed out, the original poster deleted his tweet and issued an acknowledgement of his error, as well as an apology to Rep. Stefanik for posting the inauthentic image and calling her a “childish loser”:
I took down the picture after of Stefanik after someone pointed me to a graphic artist who had it on his timeline as an example of his "work." I won't defame him here.
I take responsibility for it as it was my tweet. It looked real to me, because of a number of factors, (more)
— Brian J. O'Malley (@BrianJOMalley) November 16, 2019
@EliseStefanik I erroneously posted an image of you that I believed was real. I deleted the image after it was exposed as a fake.
I take full responsibility for what I did. I've spent the last 2 hours apologizing to all who saw it.
I apologize to you most of all for my mistake
— Brian J. O'Malley (@BrianJOMalley) November 16, 2019
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes