Did Steak-umms Tell Neil deGrasse Tyson on Twitter to ‘Log Off Bro’?

The frozen steaks brand had some beef with the astrophysicist.

  • Published
In April 2021, the frozen steaks company, Steak-umms, disagreed with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson on Twitter, and tweeted “Log off bro,” after he posted his views on scientific truth.
Image via Norwegian University of Science and Technology/Wikimedia Commons

Claim

In April 2021, the frozen steaks company, Steak-umms, disagreed with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson on Twitter, and tweeted “Log off bro,” after he posted his views on scientific truth.

Rating

True
True
About this rating

Origin

What happens when a frozen steak company starts a Twitter battle with an astrophysicist? Major beef.

In April 2021, Steak-umms was apparently angered by a tweet sent by famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and decided to pick a fight.

The fight resulted in a major viral moment for the company. In response to a tweet where Tyson said, “The good thing about Science is that it’s true, whether or not you believe in it,” the company tweeted, “Log off bro.”

They added a further clarification about why they disagreed:

Tyson tweeted a response on April 14 with an article he wrote, expanding on his comments about scientific truth. He added, “A four-minute read. I’m sure your followers can stop eating their Philly cheesesteak for that long.”

But the company was undeterred. They responded:

Steak-umms then added an “obligatory thread,” stating they were “a brand selling products (http://steakumm.com check it out) so everything we do is based in self interest to grow our business.” They also tweeted about the importance of science communicators:

Given that these interactions took place on their verified Twitter accounts, we rate this claim as “True.”