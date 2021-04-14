Did Steak-umms Tell Neil deGrasse Tyson on Twitter to ‘Log Off Bro’?

In April 2021, the frozen steaks company, Steak-umms, disagreed with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson on Twitter, and tweeted “Log off bro,” after he posted his views on scientific truth.

In April 2021, Steak-umms was apparently angered by a tweet sent by famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and decided to pick a fight.

The fight resulted in a major viral moment for the company. In response to a tweet where Tyson said, “The good thing about Science is that it’s true, whether or not you believe in it,” the company tweeted, “Log off bro.”

They added a further clarification about why they disagreed:

the irony of neil’s tweet is that by framing science itself as “true” he’s influencing people to be more skeptical of it in a time of unprecedented misinformation. science is an ever refining process to find truth, not a dogma. no matter his intent, this message isn’t helpful https://t.co/sf4zLm33Jm — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 13, 2021

Tyson tweeted a response on April 14 with an article he wrote, expanding on his comments about scientific truth. He added, “A four-minute read. I’m sure your followers can stop eating their Philly cheesesteak for that long.”

Hmm. Looks like somebody didn't see:https://t.co/VnIS6kuSkS A four-minute read. I'm sure your followers can stop eating their Philly cheesesteak for that long. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 14, 2021

But the company was undeterred. They responded:

neil… we meat again. sharing this article to add context was helpful, but it still doesn’t mitigate the effect of your tweet as a sound bite. people are jumping on it because it’s reductive and inadvertently fuels the biases of anti-science advocates by framing science as dogma — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 14, 2021

as arguably the world's most prominent science communicator during a time of rampant misinformation, it's vital to frame messaging that encourages both curiosity and critical thinking toward science, rather than sows dogma and polarization. hope that makes sense steak-umm bless — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 14, 2021

Steak-umms then added an “obligatory thread,” stating they were “a brand selling products (http://steakumm.com check it out) so everything we do is based in self interest to grow our business.” They also tweeted about the importance of science communicators:

the role of science communicators has arguably never been more important than it is today. people need more relatable, nuanced explanations that encourage critical thinking and less pompous, clout-chasing sound bites that sow polarization steak-umm bless — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) April 13, 2021

Given that these interactions took place on their verified Twitter accounts, we rate this claim as “True.”