Is Starbucks Giving Away Free Frappuccinos to Anyone Who Yells ‘Black Lives Matter’ in Cafes?

In early June 2020, social media users shared a screenshot of a coupon that purported anyone who entered a Starbucks cafe and shouted “Black Lives Matter” would be given a free Frappuccino. But it’s a scam.



The coupon circulated in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd, a black man whose death in police custody in Minneapolis sparked outrage and protests in the U.S. and across the world. The company tweeted that the coupon is fake, and that it’s investigating.

Like other such scams, the coupon played on a national crisis. A similar scam was a fake offer of $100 coupons for Starbucks in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.