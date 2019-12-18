Were Two Star Witnesses Against Biden Found Floating in Ukraine River?

On Dec. 16, 2019, the site Taters Gonna Tate published an article positing that two witnesses with dirt on U.S. 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden had been found dead in a river in Ukraine

Two Star Witnesses Against Biden Found Floating In River Ukraine Rudy Giuliani recently travelled across the Atlantic to investigate the corruption in cooperation with the Uke City Police Force and he had reported back about some success. Details are sketchy but what came through clearly was that Giuliani had discovered two witnesses to the illicit deal – and they were both willing to testify. They were said to be the final pieces in the case that would put the Bidens away. […] But that has now changed. Late last night, Ukrainian authorities discovered two half-eaten bodies in the piranha infested waters of the River Ukraine.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical. See above if you’re still having an issue with that satire thing.

