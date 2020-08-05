Did Spirit Halloween Say It Would Not Open Stores in 2020?
Halloween may look a little different in 2020, but not due to a lack of Spirit Halloween stores.
- Published 5 August 2020
Claim
Spirit Halloween announced in August 2020 that it would not open its seasonal stores this year.
Origin
A message supposedly written by Spirit Halloween announcing they would not open their seasonal stores in 2020 was widely circulated on social media in the weeks leading up to the fall holiday:
This message did not originate with Spirit Halloween. As of this writing, the horrific holiday store is still planning to open in time for Halloween 2020.
Spirit Halloween addressed the rumor in a Facebook post dated June 28, writing:
Dear Halloween Fans,
We heard you’re crushed, disheartened, and downright sad. Well, don’t worry, the rumors aren’t true.
WE ARE BACK & WE GOT THIS COVERED
We are safely preparing the best in-store experience possible and can’t wait to welcome you back at our 1,400 locations Nationwide – popping up this August! It’s been a challenging year, but we promise to keep the Halloween spirit alive.
Come early, come often and help make this year the #BestHalloweenEver.
A few days later, Spirit Halloween posted a message announcing that they were hiring for the upcoming season. The store’s social media pages are also full of posts about their excitement for Halloween in 2020.
The “Store Locator” page on the Spirit Halloween website also shows several locations scheduled to open before Halloween 2020. In the Chicagoland area, for instance, stores are scheduled to open in mid-August.
Spirit Halloween did not announce that they were canceling planned store openings in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of this writing, the Halloween store is still scheduled to open its seasonal stores.