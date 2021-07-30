Yes, the ‘South Park’ Creators Want To Buy Casa Bonita

The creators of the cartoon series "South Park" want to buy Casa Bonita, the restaurant featured on the show.

In 2003, a classic episode of the comedic cartoon series “South Park” launched a Colorado restaurant into infamy. The episode featured the show’s often-villainous Eric Cartman visiting his favorite restaurant — Casa Bonita.

Fans of the show who live outside Colorado may not have realized that the restaurant is not only real, but has the cave, cliff divers, and arcade, the features that Cartman was so enthusiastic about in the eponymously-named episode “Casa Bonita.”

But now, the company that owns the Lakewood, Colorado, restaurant, Summit Family Restaurants, has filed for bankruptcy; and according to an interview with the show’s creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the two want to buy it. Parker and Stone made the announcement in a July 28, 2021, interview published by The Hollywood Reporter.

“We are absolutely trying to buy it,” Parker told the publication. “We are going to do everything we can. We want to make it right and make it amazing.”

They also told THR they wanted to make some improvements if their efforts to buy the restaurant were successful, like making the food better and the cave bigger.

Summit Family Restaurants filed for Chapter 11 in April 2021, after being shuttered since mid-March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It opened to give free tours in June 2021, but the kitchen remained closed.