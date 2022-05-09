Was George Soros’ Son ‘Behind’ SCOTUS Leak?

Claim In May 2022, George Soros’ son, Alexander, was the person “behind” the leaked SCOTUS draft opinion poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Fact Check

On May 2, 2022, Politico published a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Mississippi case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The document, confirmed by the Supreme Court as authentic, would in its current form overturn the 1973 Supreme Court finding in Roe v. Wade that access to abortion is a constitutionally protected right. Since then, wild speculation has surrounded the question of who leaked the draft.

The junk news website News Punch, a prolific source of disinformation, added its two cents on May 8 in a story titled, “Soros behind Roe v. Wade SCOTUS Leak – Media Blackout.” The allegation presented is that Alexander Soros (son of billionaire philanthropist George Soros, a frequent target of the far right) was behind the leak because he “registered a pro-abortion protest website two weeks before the Roe v. Wade SCOTUS leak.” However, there is no evidence that Soros registered the website, which advertises a “Jewish Rally For Abortion Rights.” The implication pushed by News Punch is that Soros would have had to know about the leak to have the foresight in order to plan a pro-choice rally in May.

Even without any digging, this tortured logic fails. The threat to abortion rights has been apparent to both anti-abortion and abortion-rights activists ever since the Supreme Court agreed to argue the Dobbs case in May 2021. In fact, the date of the Jewish Rally for Abortion Rights — May 17, 2022 — is one year to the day after the high court announced its intention to take up the Hobbs case. One does not need to be part of a nefarious conspiracy to understand how one-year anniversaries work.

Further, News Punch provides no evidence that Alexander Soros had anything to do whatsoever with creating or registering the website for this rally. An Alexander Soros group — Bend The Arc PAC — is one of the event’s 40 sponsors, but the rally itself is hosted by the National Council of Jewish Women. The only factual statement made by News Punch in this story is that the website for this rally was registered before the Politico leak. Everything else is baseless innuendo.

The bottom line is that News Punch falsely implies that a Soros group 1) is the principal entity behind a rally and therefore in charge of its internet promotion, and 2) that this rally was organized as a response to the Politico leak as opposed to the anniversary of the day the court took up the Hobbs case. Because these crucial assertions have no support, we rate the claim “False.”