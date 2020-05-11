Is This ‘Social Distancing = Communism’ Protest Sign Real?

fighting an “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help. Read our coronavirus fact checks. Submit any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter. Become a Founding Member to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow the CDC or WHO for guidance on protecting your community from the disease. As governments fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Snopes isan “infodemic” of rumors and misinformation, and you can help.our coronavirus fact checks.any questionable rumors and “advice” you encounter.to help us hire more fact-checkers. And, please, follow theorfor guidance on protecting your community from the disease.

The social distancing regulations and enforced business closures that formed part of efforts to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus disease pandemic had, by April 2020, brought protests in many U.S. cities demanding the easing of those restrictions. Photographs of signs carried at those protests — some real, some fake — were a popular topic on social media, including the following image that contrasted a photograph of a sign allegedly displayed at a lockdown protest with a photograph of signs carried by persons demonstrating against racial segregation:

The image of the “SOCIAL DISTANCING = COMMUNISM” sign is indeed real, a cropped version of a photograph of a demonstrator in Huntington Beach, California, protesting “against local and statewide stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic” in April 2020.

The image of the “Race Mixing Is Communism” signs is also real, taken in Little Rock, Arkansas, in August 1959 as protesters rallied at the state capitol to oppose implementation of the federally mandated desegregation of the city’s public high schools.

A picture of the the reverse side of the Huntington Beach protester’s sign (reading “Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death”) was widely circulated in a form that had been digitally manipulated to change the wording of its message.