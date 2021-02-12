Was ‘Slenderman’ Spotted in ‘How To Train Your Dragon’?

A video shows Slenderman lurking in the background of the animated movie "How To Train Your Dragon."

In February 2021, a viral video on TikTok supposedly showed “Slenderman” lurking in the background of the animated movie “How To Train Your Dragon.”

This clip, which was viewed more than 4.5 million times within two days of its posting, does not feature a genuine scene from the 2010 movie “How To Train Your Dragon.” The image of Slenderman was digitally inserted into this scene by TikTok user @MattyDeaks_.

Slenderman cannot be seen in the background during this moment from “How To Train Your Dragon.” Here’s the real scene:

TikTok user Matty Deaks is well known for digital edits and has previously put Slenderman into clips from other classic animated films, such as “Moana,” “Ratatouille,” “Cinderella,” “The Incredibles,” and “Frozen 2.” We took a closer look at his video supposedly showing Slenderman in “Beauty and the Beast” here.