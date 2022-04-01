RECALL: Over 161K Pounds of Skippy Peanut Butter

More than 161,000 pounds of three types of Skippy peanut butter were recalled on March 30, 2022, due to concerns over possible stainless steel contamination.

Skippy Foods LLC voluntarily recalled 161,692 pounds of peanut butter after it was determined that a “limited number of jars” may possibly contain a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment. In total, 9,353 cases of reduced fat creamy and chunky peanut butter were affected.

This is not an April Fools’ Day joke.

In total, 9,353 cases of reduced fat creamy and chunky peanut butter were affected:

“Skippy Foods, LLC, out of an abundance of caution and with an emphasis on the quality of its products, is issuing the recall to ensure that consumers are made aware of the issue. The manufacturing facility’s internal detection systems identified the concern,” wrote Hormel Foods in a March 30, 2022, announcement that was also shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Affected products had “best by” dates ranging from May 4 through May 10. Photos of the peanut butter labels can be viewed on the FDA website.

The announcement advised consumers to return the peanut butter to their local retailer for an exchange. They may also call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779 or visit the website at www.peanutbutter.com.