Were Trump Ballots Marked with Sharpies Disqualified in Arizona?

Arizona was one of several states apparently won by Joe Biden in 2020 that were targeted by election-related conspiracy theories.

  • Published 4 November 2020
Image via Sharpie

Claim

Arizona polling places gave out Sharpie pens to Trump supporters, use of which invalidated their ballots.

Rating

False
About this rating

Origin

In the vote-counting melee that followed on the heels of Election Day 2020 in the U.S., Democratic challenger Joe Biden’s apparent unexpected narrow win in the state of Arizona was among the many results targeted by conspiracy theories.

In that instance, the claim was that the use of Sharpie-brand pens, which had supposedly been offered to (only Republican) voters in some precincts, had invalidated the ballots on which they were used:

How poll workers were able to identify which voters were Trump supporters and offer Sharpies only to them remains unexplained. In any case, the rumor was false, and Maricopa County officials had already debunked it partway through Election Day, before any vote-counting had begun:

Moreover, Maricopa County put out a video ten days before the election explaining that voters could use Sharpies to mark their ballots:

 
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs also stated the morning following Election Day that ballots marked with Sharpie pens would indeed be counted:

According to the Maricopa County Recorder’s website, “voters at home may use ballpoint pen in black or blue ink or a sharpie.” The only warning offered on the site was against the use of “red and red-adjacent ink.”

The website also stated that, “Vote Centers use fine tip sharpies as they have the fastest drying ink, therefore preventing smudges when put through the Vote Center tabulation equipment.”

County officials noted that the ballot design and scanning apparatus mitigated any concerns about possible bleed-through issues stemming from the use of Sharpie-brand markers.

