CLAIM

A Democratic U.S. senator from Oregon "pushed through" a bill to eliminate all senior and veterans discounts.

False

RATING

ORIGIN

On 7 May 2018, the Facebook page of the America’s Last Line of Defense web site posted a meme announcing that a Democratic U.S. senator from Oregon had “pushed through” a bill to eliminate all senior and veterans discounts on the grounds that they are “exclusionary and biased”:

Nothing about this meme was true. Oregon has no U.S. senator named Meekal Night (the state’s sitting senators are Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley), and Senate Bill 816 (S. 816) of the current Congress deals with “amending the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to allow rollovers from 529 programs to ABLE accounts,” not the elimination of discounts for seniors and veterans.

(Likewise, the Oregon state senate has no such senator or bill, either.)

This meme is a simply a fabrication created by America’s Last Line of Defense, a site that is part of a network of fake news sites dedicated to spreading political misinformation and disinformation under the guise of proffering “satire.”