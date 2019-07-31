Were Seesaws Installed at the U.S.-Mexico Border?

On July 29, 2019, a video supposedly showing several seesaws installed across the border wall between Mexico and the United States went viral on social media:

My heart ❤ Artists installed seesaws at the border wall so U.S. and Mexico kids could play together. Designed by architect Ronald Rael. ⁣ This is so pure and so beautiful 😭pic.twitter.com/rU3K6lLKO5 — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) July 30, 2019

This is a genuine video of seesaws installed through slats in the border wall in New Mexico. However, this was not a permanent installation. As of this writing, the seesaws are no longer there.

California professors Ronald Rael and Virginia San Fratello first came up with the idea of border seesaws while exploring alternatives to a traditional border wall in 2009. Rael and Fratello brought the project to life in July 2019 with the help of a group of artists in Juarez, Mexico.

Rael posted several photographs and videos of the “Teetertotter Wall” to his Instagram page, along with a message explaining the idea behind the project:

While the viral video truly shows a seesaw installed along the U.S.-Mexico border, this international playground was only up for about a day. A Customs and Border Patrol official told Heather Leighton of Forbes that “there is no playground along the U.S.-Mexico border”: