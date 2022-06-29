Did the Secret Service ‘Officially Debunk’ Hutchinson’s Testimony?

Claim As of the morning of June 29, 2022, evidence showed the U.S. Secret Service had officially debunked ex-White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony that she gave under oath before the U.S. House Jan. 6 panel.

In the early morning hours of June 29, 2022, author Nick Adams tweeted that the U.S. Secret Service had “officially debunked slanderous claims” against former U.S. President Donald Trump that were purportedly made on the previous day by ex-White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson in front of the U.S. House Jan. 6 Capitol riot panel.

The end of the tweet asked, “Will the fact checkers correct the record?” Adams also later tweeted that Hutchinson had been “exposed by the United States Secret Service as a fraud,” apparently asserting that her credibility had been called into question. However, the truth was that these tweets were misleading. Prior to these two tweets being posted, the Secret Service had not “officially debunked” anything Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson previously served in the West Wing of the White House as a special assistant and aide to Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows. The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol spent the opening minutes of its June 28 hearing by establishing Hutchinson’s close proximity to the former president’s activities in the days and weeks around Jan. 6.

Aside from the claim made by this rumor, perhaps the key takeaway from Hutchinson’s testimony was her recounting that Trump and Meadows both knew of the dangerous threat of violence on Jan. 6, including that of armed supporters near Trump’s rally, and that neither man chose to act sooner to prevent or stop the attack on the Capitol. Trump even wanted to join the crowd, just as he said into the microphone at his own rally on the Ellipse.

Secret Service Statement

Adams himself did not specifically include in the tweets what “slanderous claims” he was referring to in regard to Trump from Hutchinson’s testimony. However, CBS News, The Independent, and others published what was then the only known statement from the Secret Service. The reporting in these articles specifically referenced Hutchinson’s testimony about the moments after Trump was driven away from the site of his Ellipse speech on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Secret Service statement, which did not debunk Hutchinson’s testimony, read as follows: “The United States Secret Service has been cooperating with the Select Committee since its inception in spring 2021, and will continue to do so, including by responding on the record to the Committee regarding the new allegations surfaced in today’s testimony.”

Trump in the Suburban

During Hutchinson’s testimony, she was asked by the select committee’s vice chair, U.S. Rep Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, to recount the moments after Trump was driven away from his speech on the Ellipse on Jan. 6. Hutchinson’s remarks referenced Bobby Engel, whom she referred to as the head of Trump’s Secret Service detail, as well as another security official named Tony Ornato, who also served as the White House deputy chief of staff.

Hutchinson testified that Ornato told her in his office in the West Wing, with Engel in the room, that Trump became angry in his Suburban after being informed he was being driven back to the White House. The president had previously told the crowd at his rally that he would be walking with them to the Capitol. (Note: Hutchinson referred to the presidential limousine known as “The Beast.” However, Trump rode in a Suburban that day.)

According to the testimony, Trump believed he was going to be driven to the Capitol following his speech. Hutchinson said:

Tony [Ornato] described him as being irate. The president said something to the effect of, “I’m the f’ing president, take me up to the Capitol now,” to which Bobby [Engel] responded, “sir, we have to go back to the West Wing.” The president reached up towards the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm, said, “sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We’re going back to the West Wing. We’re not going to the Capitol.” Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge towards Bobby Engel. And Mr. — when Mr. Ornato had recounted this story to me, he had motioned towards his clavicles.

NBC News’ Peter Alexander

NBC News reported that neither Ornato nor Engel had responded to its request for comment, but that a spokesperson for the Secret Service said that its personnel “are available to testify under oath”:

NBC News has reached out to both Ornato and Engel for comment; neither has responded. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Gugliemi told NBC News that the Secret Service has communicated to the Department of Homeland Security that any and all personnel requested by the Jan. 6 committee are available to testify under oath, responding to Tuesday’s allegations. The Secret Service is part of DHS.

Within hours after Hutchinson’s testimony, NBC News chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander had also tweeted the following, beginning with a police car revolving light emoji, “A source close to the Secret Service tells me both Bobby Engel, the lead agent, and the presidential limousine/SUV driver are prepared to testify under oath that neither man was assaulted and that Mr. Trump never lunged for the steering wheel.”

In response, Jody Hunt, Hutchinson’s lawyer, tweeted, “Ms. Hutchinson testified, under oath, and recounted what she was told. Those with knowledge of the episode also should testify under oath.” Alexander retweeted Hunt’s tweet. Fox News conservative commentator Sean Hannity also displayed Alexander’s tweet to his TV audience on the same night, apparently as a way of defending Trump from Hutchinson’s testimony.

Alexander later tweeted, “A source close to the Secret Service says both men dispute Trump grabbed the steering wheel or assaulted an agent. They do not deny that Trump was irate and demanded they drive to the Capitol.”

Despite all of this, the contents of Alexander’s tweets did not amount to what Adams had claimed in regard to the unsupported idea that the Secret Service “officially debunked” Hutchinson’s claims.

Additional Details

CBS News included information that was similar to that in both of Alexander’s tweets, also using the language, “a source close to the Secret Service.” The reporting added the following:

The Secret Service has provided dozens of hours of testimony to the Jan. 6 committee so far, dating back to spring 2021. According to the source close to the agency, both Ornato and Engel have appeared before the committee on the record and behind closed doors, at the committee’s request. Those sessions were recorded, but not used in Tuesday’s hearing.

On June 29, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., also tweeted about the baseless rumor involving Hutchinson, “If it is true the Secret Service denies the allegations against President Trump of lunging and assaulting officers, then the story is really passing along gossip that did not bear fruit.”

The keywords from Graham’s tweet appeared to be “if it is true.” Graham was referring to one of his previous tweets where he promoted a Fox News article. The article’s headline read, “Tony Ornato did not brief Cassidy Hutchinson that Trump tried to lunge at Secret Service agent: sources.” The story contained no information about the Secret Service having “officially debunked” Hutchinson’s testimony, which she made while under oath.

In sum, no, as of the morning of June 29, the Secret Service had not “officially debunked” Hutchinson’s testimony. While it’s certainly possible that people associated with the Secret Service might in the future call into question Hutchinson’s testimony while under oath, Adams’ tweet was posted in the early morning hours on the day following Hutchinson’s testimony. At that point, there was no direct evidence that the Secret Service had “officially debunked” anything.