Scouts Are Removing 'God' from Their Oath?

On May 9, 2024, the Facebook page "America - Love It Or Leave It" published an image with a headline positing that Scouting America — the new name for the Boy Scouts of America, taking effect in 2025 — was removing the word "God" from its oath because "it's time for us to put those rituals away":

The post added:

The next phase of turning a once-hallowed organization into a woke nightmare is upon us. They're removing "God" from the Scout oath.

Several commenters appeared to believe the story was real. "Shameful actions removing God from anything is disgusting and disrespectful," one wrote. "Sad," said another one.

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events, however. The image was posted by Facebook page that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

A subsidiary of the America's Last Line of Defense network of trollery. Nothing on this page is real.

The Facebook page is part of the is America's Last Line of Defense Network of "parody, satire, and tomfoolery" that purports to bait conservatives to share false news.

On the Scouting website, the oath read:

On my honor I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.