Is This Photo of Adam Schiff and Jeffrey Epstein Real?
Even congressional committee chairpersons don't have the power to take pictures with the dead.
- Published 24 November 2019
Claim
A photograph shows Adam Schiff sitting on a couch next to Jeffrey Epstein.
Origin
In November 2019, as the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence chaired by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) was conducting an impeachment inquiry into the activities of President Donald Trump, a photograph was circulated on social media supposedly showing Schiff posing comfortably seated on a couch with the notorious (and late) financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — with a sex toy in prominent visible on the table next to them:
This image was a digital manipulation, however, created by altering a picture of Schiff and his father taken the previous Thanksgiving by inserting a cropped (and reversed) head shot of Epstein (along with the sex toy):
Eve and I are spending a wonderful Thanksgiving with my 90 year old Dad, Ed, and cousins Karen and Julia. Alexa is away for her studies and Eli is our photographer! Wishing you and your family a Happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/6LYg1DzMCh
— Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) November 22, 2018
