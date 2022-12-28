Those Vintage Photos of Scandinavian Airlines Meals Are Real

Advertisment:

Claim: Decades-old pictures show lobster, caviar, and carved meats being served on Scandinavian Airlines. Rating: About this rating True

On May 20, 2022, the @historydefined Twitter account shared a tweet with a picture that was captioned, "Serving a snack on a Scandinavian Airlines flight, 1969." This was a real picture with a proper caption.

In recent years, Scandinavian Airlines, now known as SAS (Scandinavian Airlines System), shared a multitude of pictures that show what it used to be like to fly on the company's aircraft. The photos posted by the SAS Museet (Museum) go back decades.

Style, luxury, legroom, and high-quality meal service offerings were on display in the vintage pictures, most of which appeared to show actors or passengers and airline staff in the first- or business-class section of the airplanes, either during photograph shoots on the ground or in the air.

Here are some of the best pictures we found that were taken by Scandinavian Airlines in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s.

The 1950s

Passengers are greeted in their beds with breakfast. (Credit: SAS Museet, Gardermoen)

A child helps a chef cut meat with a large knife during a flight. (Photo: SAS Museet, Gardermoen)

Special snacks are provided to passengers on Scandinavian Airlines. (Photo: SAS Museet, Gardermoen)

Passengers are served fruit and cheeses during a flight. (Photo: SAS Museet, Gardermoen)

The 1960s

The 1960s were full of high-quality meals for Scandinavian Airlines passengers. (Photo: SAS Museet, Gardermoen)

This photo appears to show a snack service. (Photo: SAS Museet, Gardermoen)

You'd be hard-pressed to find people having this much fun on any modern U.S. airline. (Photo: SAS Museet, Gardermoen)

A chef and flight attendant serve a high-quality meal to well-dressed passengers. (Photo: SAS Museet, Gardermoen)

Chefs on the ground prepare turkey for passengers. (Photo: SAS Museet, Gardermoen)

The official caption said that this picture showed an "air hostess serving a Scandinavian Country Style Buffet in 1969." (Photo: SAS Museet, Gardermoen)

More of the same buffet. (Photo: SAS Museet, Gardermoen)

An additional photo of the same buffet. (Photo: SAS Museet, Gardermoen)

Champagne, caviar, and more. (Photo: SAS Museet, Gardermoen)

The 1970s

The official caption for this photo with its large buffet read, "Serving dinner on a Boeing 747 jumbo jet." (Photo: SAS Museet, Gardermoen)

A different angle of the dinner service with what looks to be lobster in the middle. (Photo: SAS Museet, Gardermoen)

Lobster, caviar, and champagne. (Photo: SAS Museet, Gardermoen)

Visit the SAS Museet Flickr page to see the rest of the pictures that were shared by Scandinavian Airlines. One of the albums even showed three menus from the past.