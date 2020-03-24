Is This Mansion One of Bernie Sanders’ Homes?

During the 2020 presidential primary campaign season, the worldly possessions of Democratic U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders became a subject of interest, especially among those who labeled him a “socialist.”

One item of particular scrutiny was the notion that Sanders owned three homes, one of which, according to a popular meme, was an opulent mansion with panoramic views of Vermont’s Green Mountains:

Sanders does indeed own three properties, but none of them is the stately manor pictured above.

The senator’s main residence in Vermont is a colonial four-bedroom house in Burlington, which he purchased in 2009 for a reported $405,000. He also owns a one-bedroom 1890 row house in Washington, D.C., just a few blocks from the Capitol, which he bought for a reported $489,000. As well, he owns a lakefront cabin in North Hero, Vermont, purchased for a reported $575,000 in 2016.

Those dwellings are pictured in the following Facebook post:

The residence pictured in the “Hey morons” meme, however, is a completely unrelated 15,460-square-foot estate in Stowe, Vermont, which was built in 2001 and boasts four bedrooms and nine bathrooms on 15 acres:

Green Mountain Estate on 15 acres boasting panoramic views, custom finishes, and innovative home technology. This 4-bedroom home with 6 full and 3 partial bathrooms includes a master sanctuary with exercise room and 3 large guest suites. An entertainer’s dream, the home includes indoor pool and spa, home theater, billiards room with wet bar, library and panoramic Green Mountain views from the south terrace. Custom finishes throughout include exotic woods, Bottocino and Carrera marble, and handcrafted suspended staircase, with exterior of the home finished in prized Danby, Vermont marble, and on-demand snow melt system. Located in charming Stowe, Vermont hear world-famous Von Trapp Family Lodge and Stowe Mountain Resort.

This residence was last sold in August 2017 for just under $3 million, an amount much greater than Sanders’ estimated net worth.