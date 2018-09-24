CLAIM

A woman filed a lawsuit against Samsung after her cellphone became stuck in her vagina.

RATING

ORIGIN

A favorite subject of World News Daily Report (WNDR), a well-known “satire” site that has a long history of publishing junk news articles, involves fictional stories about people placing odd items inside body cavities. Over the years they’ve published stories about a man’s getting his head stuck in a woman’s vagina, a terrorist’s attempting to smuggle a grenade in his anus, a babysitter’s stealing a baby by concealing it inside of her vagina, and a McDonald’s employee’s pilfering 80 pounds of frozen chicken McNuggets by hiding them in his anal cavity.

WNDR added a new entry into their body cavity category on 20 September 2018, when they posted a junk news item reporting that a woman was suing Samsung for $1.8 million after she got her cellphone stuck in her vagina:

An Albuquerque woman is suing Samsung for $1.8 million after she necessitated medical attention after inserting her cell phone inside her vagina and was unable to retrieve it for 96 hours. Salma Briant, 39, claims her medical bills at the University of New Mexico Hospital amount to $1,168,000 and that she has suffered from severe psychological distress because of the whole ordeal. Briant said she first inserted the cell phone inside her vagina as a dare from one of her friends but quickly realized that the phone would not come out.

This was not a genuine news item but just another piece of junk news from WNDR, whose disclaimer notes that the site’s content is “satirical” and “fictional.”

The photograph included with the story does not show a woman named Salma Briant but rather Kiersten Pyke, who filed a lawsuit against actor Tom Sizemore alleging that he had molested her when she was 11 years old: