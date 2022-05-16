Does Photo Show Russian Priests Blessing ‘Satan’ Missile?

Claim A photograph shows Russian Orthodox priests blessing a missile dubbed “Satan.”

A photograph circulated on social media in mid-May 2022 that allegedly showed Russian Orthodox Church priests blessing a large missile dubbed “Satan.”

The post prompted commentary on the irony of Christian church leaders performing a religious ceremony for a weapon of death named for the figure representing all that is evil in the Christian tradition:

Russian Orthodox Church☦️ leaders blessing a rocket called Satan. pic.twitter.com/KcyP49qQ2Z — Mikhail Khodorkovsky (English) (@mbk_center) May 13, 2022

The picture was shared amid an ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the latter in late February 2022. The timing may have prompted many to believe that the picture is current. It isn’t. It’s also unclear to us whether the missile pictured is really dubbed “Satan.” Even if it was, missile reporting names are designated by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

We were unable to locate the original source of the photograph. The watermark on the bottom right corner says “Agency ‘Moscow'” in Russian. And a reverse image search shows the picture has been on the internet for a number of years preceding the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Our research turned up an English-language newspaper description that appears to match the picture (or circumstances similar to what is seen in it). The same goes for a video posted by the Russian state-run media outlet Ruptly, which in 2014 posted a video on its platform titled, “Russia: Priests bless Topol-M ICBMs ahead of Victory Day.”

Victory Day in Russia is an annual military celebration held in Russia on May 9 to commemorate the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

In 2019, the British newspaper The Times of London reported that blessing various objects was a regular practice for Russian priests — so much so that a Twitter account exists titled “Orthodox Priests Blessing Things.”

The Times noted that the blessing can be ordered online, and objects of blessing have been sundry: apartments, tanks, hospital equipment, and car engines, for example.

“Television footage has also shown priests splashing holy water on Topol ICBMs as they arrive in Moscow for the annual May 9 parade to celebrate victory over Nazi Germany,” The Times reported, referring to a type of Russian intercontinental ballistic missile. (The story also reported that a church commission voted in 2019 to remove the category of missiles as items priests should bless.)

That description is similar to a caption on the picture in question, which was included in a 2017 story published by the Ukrainian news site Euromaidan Press, saying, ” A Russian Orthodox priest of the Moscow Patriarchate ‘blesses’ a Topol-M nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile.”

The RS-28 Sarmat, not the Topol-M, is the missile that NATO has dubbed “Satan.”

Although we don’t have access to the original photograph or description as of this writing, it appears the photograph depicts events that occurred before the Russian Orthodox Church voted to stop blessing missiles, and if the caption in the Euromaidan Press story is accurate, the missile depicted isn’t the one designated by NATO as Satan. We will update this story if we locate further information about the original image.