Did Russia ‘Only Sanction Democrats’ and Not Republicans?

In March 2022, a list of Americans sanctioned by Russia contained only "Democratic leaders" and no Republicans, while a list of sanctioned Canadians included representatives from all major parties.

Only President Joe Biden and onetime presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had run for office or were elected as Democrats — the others were career government officials or diplomats whose positions are, formally, non-partisan.

The 311 Canadians sanctioned by Russian on March 15 included nearly all members of the House of Commons, including representatives from each of the five political parties. By contrast, of the 13 Americans sanctioned by Russia on March 15, none had pronounced ties to the Republican party, and many were either Democrats themselves or had a history of working for Democratic officeholders or candidates. However...

In March 2022, during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, social media users enthusiastically shared a tweet posted by the actor and progressive activist George Takei, in which he claimed that Russia, in sanctioning certain named Americans, had targeted only “Democratic leaders” and had not sanctioned any Republicans. By contrast, in targeting Canadians, Russia had sanctioned representatives from all major parties.

This contrast, according to Takei, was an unambiguous “signal” — likely a reference to a criticism of Republicans, popular among some observers in 2022, that they were insufficiently critical of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, or even supportive of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Takei’s March 15 tweet read as follows:

“When Russia sanctioned Canada, it barred leaders from all major federal parties, including conservative leaders. But when Russia sanctioned the U.S., it barred Democratic leaders only. It didn’t name a single GOP leader. The signal couldn’t be clearer.”

Takei was referring to two announcements made earlier on March 15, in which Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it had sanctioned dozens of Canadian and U.S. officials and officeholders, and barred them from entering Russia.

The Canadian “stop list” consisted of 311 named individuals, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, various federal government ministers, and almost every member of the House of Commons, including some from each of the five political parties represented in that legislature. Takei’s summary of the Canadian list was therefore accurate: “When Russia sanctioned Canada, it barred leaders from all major federal parties, including conservative leaders.”

By contrast, the U.S. “stop list” announced on March 15 was much shorter, consisting of only 13 named individuals, who are listed below:

Joe Biden (President)

Anthony Blinken (Secretary of State)

Lloyd Austin (Defense Secretary)

Mark Milley (Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff)

Jake Sullivan (National Security Advisor)

William Burns (Director of the Central Intelligence Agency)

Jen Psaki (White House Press Secretary)

Daleep Singh (Deputy National Security Advisor)

Samantha Power (Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development)

Hunter Biden (Son of President Joe Biden)

Hillary Clinton (Former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate)

Wally Adeyamo (Deputy Secretary of the Treasury)

Reta Jo Lewis (President of the U.S. Export-Import Bank)

Takei described that list as containing “Democratic leaders only” and “not a single GOP leader.” That’s kind of tricky to assess.

First of all, whereas the Canadian list included hundreds of members of parliament, who are elected under a specific party banner and form partisan blocs in the legislature, the U.S. list doesn’t contain any legislators, and the only person elected under a specific party banner is Biden himself. So the comparison is a little uneven in that important respect.

The others are career government officials, diplomats, or military service members. They don’t represent any political party, as such, in their current official positions — unlike Biden, Trudeau and all the Canadian MPs sanctioned by Russia. It’s also worth noting that some of the officials, especially Milley and Burns, have also served under Republican presidents.

Let’s be reasonable, though. Clinton is clearly a prominent figure in the Democratic party, even if she does not currently represent it in formal capacity, and others — especially Psaki, Sullivan, and Power — have longstanding ties to the party or Democratic candidates or officeholders. Likewise, none of the 13 Americans sanctioned have similar ties to the Republican party, which supports Takei’s broader point.

The distinction we’re making is that if the U.S. “stop list” had also included hundreds of American lawmakers — and all or most of them were Democrats — then the comparison with the Canadian list would have been much more appropriate, and the difference much more stark and potentially illustrative of Takei’s point.

As it is, the party links of the individuals on the U.S. list could simply be a result of the fact that — with the exception of Clinton and Hunter Biden — Russia is targeting U.S. government officials, and a Democratic president happens to currently run the executive branch of the U.S. government.

Another factor worth bearing in mind — Russia might not be finished yet, when it comes to issuing sanctions against U.S. officials and politicians. In the March 15 news release, the Foreign Ministry warned:

“More announcements will be made soon concerning the expansion of the sanctions list to include other top US officials, military leaders, lawmakers, business executives, experts and media personalities who promote Russophobia or contribute to inciting hatred of Russia or imposing restrictive measures.”

If and when those further sanctions arrive, we will have a clearer sense of whether — as Takei claims — there is a clear partisan motivation behind Russia’s sanctions against Americans.