Did Rush Limbaugh’s Net Worth Leave His Family ‘in Tears’?

Rush Limbaugh's final net worth was revealed and it left his family in tears.

Rush Limbaugh’s net worth was the subject of an online advertisement following his death on Feb. 17, 2021. The conservative radio personality died after battling lung cancer.

The ad in question featured a photograph of Limbaugh and read: “[Photos] Rush Limbaugh’s Final Net Worth Left His Family In Tears.”

Readers who clicked the ad were led to a slideshow article with 254 pages. Each page featured a celebrity and his or her purported net worth.

We clicked through the entire story. It wasn’t surprising to us that Limbaugh never showed up on any of the 254 pages. The article didn’t mention his name even once. The ad was nothing more than clickbait.

Aside from the ad, the article seemed less than trustworthy. For example, Parker Schnabel of the “Gold Rush” reality TV series was featured on three different pages. Two pages claimed he was worth $8 million, while a third page said the figure was $10 million.

According to the story, former TV news personality Megyn Kelly was purportedly worth both $30 million and $55 million at the same time, an incredible feat.

Near the end of the story, actress Milana Vayntrub was featured on page 250. She is best known in her role as Lily Adams on AT&T television commercials and has been featured in the past in misleading advertisements.

The final page featured Monica Lewinsky, who previously was the target of a similar ad.

Aside from lengthy articles like this one, some readers might often find net worth dollar figures that appear above Google searches. While these might be interesting for discussion, there’s perhaps little data behind those numbers to support their accuracy.

As for Limbaugh’s actual net worth, the real figure was not made public. A number of websites have mentioned an amount of around $600 million. However, several of those websites all cited the same source for the figure. That single source only publishes estimates.

In sum, Limbaugh’s net worth did not leave his family in tears. We’ve seen the same “net worth left his family in tears” trope for former “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek and a number of other celebrities. All of those stories have been rated “False.”