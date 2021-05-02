Did RuPaul Say He Disagrees with Biden’s Recognition of the Armenian Genocide?

RuPaul said he disagreed with the Biden administration's recognition of the Armenian genocide during WWI.

On April 26, 2021, a Twitter account named “Breaking Celebrity News” tweeted a notice that American drag queen RuPaul had said “he disagrees with the Biden administration’s decision to recognize the massacre of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire during World War 1 as a genocide,” adding that “The evidence just isn’t there”:

This item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. Although the tweet was shared several hundred times, the account that posted it, Breaking Celebrity News had only 300 followers at the time, was created in April 2021, and described itself as producing “satire” in its Twitter bio.

