Rudy Giuliani's Daughter Urged People To Vote Biden, Called Trump Administration 'Toxic'?

Claim: Social media posts circulating in May 2024 show an authentic quote from Rudy Giuliani's daughter, who urged people to vote for Joe Biden, and called Donald Trump's administration "toxic." Rating: About this rating Correct Attribution

On May 19, 2024, an X user posted a meme containing a picture of Rudy Giuliani's daughter, Caroline Rose Giuliani, and an alleged quote of hers in which she urged people to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to get former U.S. President Donald Trump's "toxic administration" out of office. Rudy Giuliani once served as an advisor and personal lawyer to Trump.

The quote attributed to Rose read: "Rudy Giuliani is my father. Please, everyone, vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. I may not be able to change my father's mind, but together, we can vote this toxic administration out of office."

The May 19 post had amassed more than 270,000 views at the time of this writing.

Similar claims with thousands of interactions appeared on Facebook, while another was posted on X and one appeared five months prior on Reddit.

Although the quotation was not new, Caroline Rose did encourage people to vote for Biden and Harris — and branded the Trump administration "toxic" — in 2020, which is why we have rated the quote as a "Correct Attribution."

Giuliani's daughter made the comments in a Vanity Fair article published on Oct. 15, 2020 (archived here). The quote made up the article's headline and subheading.

She also wrote an X post about the article that same day, where she added: "I wrote a thing. Please vote for @JoeBiden to save this country!!"