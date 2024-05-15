Roseanne Barr Tossed Tom Hanks off Her New Show for His 'Wokeness'?

On May 5, 2024, the Facebook page The Patriots Lovers published an image with a headline positing that Roseanne Barr had kicked Tom Hanks off of her new show for being woke:



(Facebook/The Patriots Lovers)

The post came with a caption that said "Good job Rosy." The pinned comment under the post linked to an article on the website Spacexmania.com that read:

Breaking: Roseanne Barr Kicks Tom Hanks Out Of Her New Show, "No Woke People Here" In a dramatic turn of events that has left Hollywood buzzing, Roseanne Barr, famed comedian and actress, has made headlines once again by clashing with fellow Hollywood icon Rob Reiner on the set of her new Fox show. The dispute reportedly erupted over what Barr described as "wokeness" interfering with the creative direction of her show, ultimately leading to Reiner's removal from the production.

Besides mentioning Hanks in the headline and then confusingly alleging the dispute occurred not between Barr and Hanks but Barr and actor Rob Reiner, the item was not a factual recounting of real-life events. The article was labeled "SATIRE" and originated with a website that describes its output as being humorous or satirical in nature, as follows:

Please note that the article under the category "SATIRE" are satirical in nature and are not meant to be taken seriously. These articles are meant to be humorous and are often entirely made up. We make no claim that the information presented in these articles is true or accurate.

We've previously reported on several satirical reports involving Hanks or Barr, with both Hollywood actors landing on opposite sides of the political spectrum in these stories.

For background, here is why we sometimes write about satire/humor.